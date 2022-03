COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbus that left a teenage girl injured late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of 14th Avenue.

The 14-year-old girl was stable when she was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Police say the suspect ran into a home on E. 14th Avenue after the shooting, but not arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.