COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is dead in a suspected homicide Saturday afternoon in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus.

Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of Atcheson Street by Columbus Fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. for a report of a body, according to police.

Police did not say what the girl’s cause of death was.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.