Teen girl charged in incident that led to Columbus police officer firing his weapon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager is being charged in an incident where shots were fired at a home and a Columbus officer discharged his gun.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:39 p.m. June 22, officers were patrolling in the area of East 21st Avenue and Cleveland Avenue when they heard gunshots.

The officers then encountered a male discharging a firearm.

Officer Sean Blood, an eight-year veteran, discharged his gun, at which time the male suspect ran from the scene.

Officers then found a house with several gunshot holes in it. Two women told officers that they and a 1-year-old child were on the front steps when someone began firing shots at them.

On Tuesday, Columbus SWAT officers arrested a 17-year-old girl and charged her with three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm in connection to the incident.

Police continue to search for the male suspect.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.