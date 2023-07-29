Watch an earlier report on two Friday night shootings in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy has died nearly 24 hours after being shot in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus.

Columbus police said Dereon Draper-Robinson was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.

Draper-Robinson was shot on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street Friday at approximately 6:08 p.m.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the shooting, but have not announced a motive or identified any suspects.

Scene of a shooting near the intersection of Atcheson Street and North Ohio Avenue on July 28, 2023. (KYLE BEACHY, NBC 4)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.