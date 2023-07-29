Watch an earlier report on two Friday night shootings in the video player above.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy has died nearly 24 hours after being shot in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus.
Columbus police said Dereon Draper-Robinson was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.
Draper-Robinson was shot on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street Friday at approximately 6:08 p.m.
Columbus police are continuing to investigate the shooting, but have not announced a motive or identified any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.