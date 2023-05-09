COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenage girl is dead and a man is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 700 block of West Rich Street at approximately 12:47 p.m. The shooting occurred at the Hawthorne Village apartments, though it is not known if it took place inside or outside of the building.

Officers found the 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:58 p.m. Police have not released her identity pending notification of her next of kin.

The suspect, Tejuan Stanley, 20, was arrested a short time later. He has been charged with reckless homicide and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.