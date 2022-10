COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Police said a fight led to the shooting.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.