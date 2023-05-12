COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager arrested and charged with shooting a 16-year-old girl in the arm faced a judge Friday morning.

Deven Howard, 18, was arraigned at Franklin County Municipal Court, where a judge issued a $250,000 bond. Howard was also ordered to stay away from potential witnesses, to engage in no further acts of violence and to not possess any weapons or firearms as a condition of the bond.

Howard is accused of shooting the victim during an alleged domestic dispute on the porch of a residence on the 2200 block of Hamilton Avenue in South Linden, where court documents state the two were arguing. The victim told authorities at Nationwide Children’s Hospital that she was shot by an unknown person, but witnesses, including Howard’s grandmother and aunt, who were at the scene, told police Howard was the shooter.

Court records also say witnesses told police that multiple children were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Officers found Howard nearby and arrested him on one count of felonious assault. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 19 for a preliminary hearing.