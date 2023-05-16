A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a month since two teens playing with guns resulted in one injured and another arrested, the teen that was shot has died and the other is facing enhanced charges.

Just after 11 p.m. on April 22, Columbus police officers were sent to the 2900 block of Falcon Bridge Drive on reports someone had been shot. Police found 16-year-old Keontae Harper with a gunshot wound and had him taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say that Harper and another teen were playing with handguns and began pointing them at each other in a joking manner, leading to Harper being shot.

In an update, police say Harper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday at 3:31 a.m. During the incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felonious assault but since then, police say his charges have been changed to reckless homicide.