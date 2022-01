COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager is facing charges after police say he brought a gun to a Columbus high school.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10 a.m., Friday, a 16-year-old male was stopped by school security at Fort Hayes High School, and was found to be carrying a gun in his backpack.

The teen was arrested and charged with conveyance of a deadly weapon into a school zone.

Police continue to investigate.