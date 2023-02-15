COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder for a Feb. 1 shooting in west Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the teen was arrested for an unrelated incident Wednesday afternoon and booked on a murder charge at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen is charged in the shooting death of Musa M. Aliyow, 20, on the 800 block of Brookside Court East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Aliyow was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead Feb. 9.

NBC4 names minors suspected of crimes if they have been charged as adults.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.