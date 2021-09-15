Teen celebrating his birthday injured in east Columbus shooting

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager was hospitalized after being shot while celebrating his birthday, Tuesday night.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:44 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of S. Weyant Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.  

The victim told police he was hanging out with some friends, celebrating his birthday, when someone in a black vehicle that drove by his house, pointed a green laser at them, then began shooting.  

While interviewing witnesses, police found a second victim, a 15-year-old male, who was treated at the scene for the injury.  

Two cars and a house were all struck by gunfire during the shooting.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Sneak peek: Remodel tour $100k+ kitchens, home makeovers in Columbus

Man found shot several times in east Columbus

As COVID-19 cases rise, central Ohio hospitals report shortage of available tests

Are these products really made in Hawaii? Lawsuit claims they aren't

Columbus Marathon to require COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

Columbus apartment complex fined $50K for failing to meet city's deadline

More Local News