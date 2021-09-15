Teen celebrating his birthday injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager was hospitalized after being shot while celebrating his birthday, Tuesday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:44 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of S. Weyant Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police he was hanging out with some friends, celebrating his birthday, when someone in a black vehicle that drove by his house, pointed a green laser at them, then began shooting.

While interviewing witnesses, police found a second victim, a 15-year-old male, who was treated at the scene for the injury.

Two cars and a house were all struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.