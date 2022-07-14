COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.

The first 19-year-old said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his black Honda Accord near Tennyson Boulevard and Hemingway Court when a man he didn’t know walked up to his car. The man then began shooting at him, hitting him in his right elbow. CPD said the teen drove away from the shooter towards Cedar and Noe Bixby and then called the police.

The second 19-year-old victim told police he was shot in the left hand after being caught in the crossfire of two unknown people. The victim said these two were shooting at each other in the same area, near Tennyson Boulevard and Hemingway Court, CPD said.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals and are in stable condition. No suspect has been identified, and police continue to investigate the shooting. CPD encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-4218 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.