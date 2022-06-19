Above: Video of Columbus Police Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts offering an update at the scene of Wednesday’s fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a Columbus community center last week.

The teen has been arrested for murder and felonious assault in the fatal shooting of Atayia Nichols, 24, and the shooting of an 18-year-old woman, Columbus police said Sunday.

Police responded to the Glenwood Community Center on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue at about 5:46 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a shooting.

At the scene, police said two victims were found in the parking lot while a third was found a short distance away.

In addition to Nichols and the 18-year-old, police said a 15-year-old boy was injured in the shooting. Police have not said if the boy injured in the shooting is the same one who has been arrested.

Police said witnesses at the scene told them there was a fight before the shooting.

Nichols was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 5:54 p.m.

NBC4 is not releasing the identity of the suspect due to him being a minor.

The suspect was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending arraignment.

At the time of the shooting, the Glenwood Community Center was being used as one of the city’s cooling centers during last week’s heat wave.

Police credited “community partners” for helping solve the case.

Nichols’ death is the 59th homicide investigated in the city of Columbus in 2022.