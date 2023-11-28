COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is under arrest after a fatal shooting Monday night in the North Linden section of Columbus.

Columbus police said that Kenjuan K. Howard, 26, was shot and killed Monday in the 1100 block of East Weber Road, near McGuffey Road.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call Tuesday night in the same area, which is where they found and arrested the suspect.

The suspect has been charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the shooting happened after a conversation between a group of people. After the group split up, shots were fired, hitting Howard.

Two others previously listed as people of interest in the case are no longer being sought by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477)