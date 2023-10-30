COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is facing assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun into a car in northeast Columbus this past weekend.

According to police, the teen is charged with three counts of felonious assault for the shooting, which happened at approximately 3:58 a.m. Sunday near Joyce Avenue and East 17th Avenue.

Police said three juveniles were inside the car when the suspect allegedly fired at the vehicle, hitting one of the juveniles with gunfire. The injured victim was treated and released from the hospital. The other two people in the car were not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody at his home without incident, police said.

Police did not release any further details.

NBC4 is not naming the suspect due to his age.