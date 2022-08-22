COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus teachers assembled on picket lines outside schools hours after voting to go on strike, the union representing them called on the district’s Board of Education to get back to the negotiating table.

Regina Fuentes, a spokesperson for the Columbus Education Association, delivered remarks on behalf of the union at Columbus Downtown High School.

“We understand that parents are in a difficult space right now, but we also want them to understand we are doing this for the students of Columbus,” Fuentes said, “and we truly are making this sacrifice because we want the schools that Columbus students deserve.”

Columbus school board officials plan to speak at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. You can watch it in the player above.

Comments from teacher union spokesperson Regina Fuentes

Fuentes reiterated the union’s continued desire to negotiate with the Board of Education.

“They need to come through with accountability to let our students, our parents know that they are actually going to fix these schools,” she said.

Teachers voted overwhelming Sunday night to go on strike in Ohio’s largest public school district, where classes are set to begin on Wednesday. A series of contentious negotiations with Columbus City Schools and the board of education have centered increasingly around building conditions, class sizes and the availability of art and physical education classes, in addition to pay.

RIGHT NOW: Teachers and other union members are marching outside of Columbus Downtown HS. Signs read: “On strike for the schools our students deserve” as the Columbus Education pushes for smaller class sizes and HVAC repairs district wide, among other changes. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/YOHN56DX03 — Matthew Herchik (@MatthewHerchik) August 22, 2022

Further negotiations have not been scheduled. Columbus’ school board has called an emergency meeting for Monday night.

“We value and respect our teachers, and we will continue on a path toward collaborative solutions that address what is best for our children,” Board President Jennifer Adair said.

The district plans to hold remote classes starting Wednesday taught by substitutes and administrators if an agreement cannot be reached.