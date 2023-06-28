CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Taylor Swift is performing in Ohio this weekend for the first time in five years, drawing more than 180,000 Swifties for two sold-out “Eras Tour” concerts.

Swift is taking the stage at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday with special guests singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and indie pop band Muna. This weekend’s performances mark Swift’s first Ohio shows since 2018’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” at Ohio Stadium and the end of a 13-year hiatus from Cincinnati, last performing at Heritage Bank Center for the “Fearless Tour” in 2010.

For Ohio Swifties traveling down to the Queen City this weekend, here’s what to know.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Gate opening and parking

Paycor Stadium is opening to ticket holders at 4:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. VIP early entry begins at Gate E both nights at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., depending on the package. Non-ticketed fans will not be permitted onto the Paycor Stadium plaza.

On Friday, parking sales for lots A, B and D are beginning at 1 p.m. UE Garage is opening for UE parking pass holders only at 2 p.m. Central Riverfront Garage, East Garage, Broadway lot and lot E are opening at 9:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

On Saturday, parking sales for lots A, B and D are beginning at 1 p.m. Central Riverfront Garage, East Garage, Broadway lot and lot E are opening at 8:30 a.m. for parking sales and Reds parking pass holders.

Drop off, pick up and rideshare

Family members and friends dropping off ticket holders are strongly encouraged to park and enjoy the festivities along The Banks until the show is over. Alternate options include the south curb lane heading eastbound on Mehring Way between West Pete Rose Way and Central Avenue, or the north curb lane on 2nd Street between Elm Street and Walnut Street.

A dedicated rideshare pick-up and drop-off lot will be Hilltop North located west of Paycor Stadium, along Mehring Way.

Road closures

Several closures are being implemented throughout downtown Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday:

The south side sidewalk will be closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from noon until 1 a.m.

Elm Street will be closed south of Second Street from noon until 1 a.m.

Freedom Way will be closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from noon until 1 a.m.

Rosa Parks Street will be closed south of Second Street from noon until 1 a.m.

Race Street will be closed south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Marian Spencer Way will be closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way will be closed south of Second Street after the start of the Reds game.

The following closures are being implemented after 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday:

Central Avenue southbound closed south of Seventh Street.

Third Street eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

Walnut Street closed south of Third Street.

Gest Street southbound closed south of Third Street.

When and where to buy merchandise

A merchandise shop will open on Race Street, south of Freedom Way next to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The shop will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be several points of sale for merchandise inside of Paycor Stadium for both shows.

Clear bag policy, prohibited items

Paycor Stadium has a strict bag policy that allows only clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ or a clear plastic one-gallon reusable bag. Backpacks, camera bags, fanny packs and binocular cases are prohibited.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate. Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag, however, diaper bags are not permitted. Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Other prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, beverage containers, chairs, coolers, noisemakers, recording equipment, strollers, thermal containers, umbrellas, tripods, weapons and more. View a comprehensive list here.