COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Look What You Made Ohio Do: Legislators at the Statehouse are proposing a new holiday honoring Miss Americana, Taylor Swift.

Long Story Short, Rep. Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) and Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) are introducing a resolution to make our Wildest Dreams come true and designate July 1 as Taylor Swift Day in Ohio. The bipartisan duo have no Bad Blood and represent Hamilton County, where Swift will be Bejeweled on stage at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1 as part of her “Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“As us Swifties know well, Taylor has become a global phenomenon, captivating millions of fans across the world with her exceptional talent and inspiring lyrics,” Isaacsohn and Abrams wrote to Dear Readers on Thursday. “Swift has also utilized her platform to advocate for important causes including education, disaster relief, and support for victims of sexual assault.”

“Eras Tour” follows a Treacherous ticket-buying process for the megastar’s first tour in more than five years which was riddled with problems, leading Tennessee’s attorney general to investigate for possible antitrust violations.

Fans flocked to Ticketmaster in November to purchase presale tickets with special codes when the website crashed multiple times, and Swifties took to social media to decry, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Ticketmaster issued a statement blaming unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets, then announced a general public sale for the tour had been canceled and fans had to Shake It Off.

The tour is taking Swift to 20 cities for more than 50 concerts that have sold 2.4 million tickets. Swift’s shows are expected to generate more than $5 billion in revenue, with each performance spiking food and beverage sales, hotel stays and tourism in each city.

“We are taking the opportunity to come together as Ohioans to welcome Taylor Swift to our state, recognize her role as a major influence on aspiring artists and young Ohioans, and celebrate the economic and cultural impact that her tour is going to have in Ohio,” said Isaacsohn and Abrams.

Swift is performing in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1 with special guests Muna and Grace Abrams.