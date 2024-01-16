COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of dollars are going into a rundown, abandoned building in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

In the 1900s, the Edna served a key role in the history of the neighborhood, but now it stands empty. It’s been abandoned for years, and the cost has kept away many who hoped to bring it back to life.

A $4.7 million project funded by organizations including the state’s Department of Development and the COCIC Franklin County Land Bank is working to make this space an asset for the community, a project the land bank is heading.

Ohio’s Department of Development issued awards to 46 historic rehabilitation projects that involve 54 buildings and $67 million in tax credits. The awards help developers restore historic buildings so they can build on investment and interest in the area.

The Edna project is receiving a $520,000 tax credit.

“During the early 1900s when there was a lot of discrimination, racial discrimination, segregation, the Black community was left out of participating in the general benefit of the community,” President and CEO of COCIC Franklin County Land Bank Curtiss Williams said. “So it was then the folks who lived in the community, Black folks really had to find their own way, and that’s exactly what that represents.”

The Edna housed an African American insurance company, a newspaper and a social club.

“These kinds of projects are important, not just because it’s saving a building, but the rich history of a building is really what we’re trying to save. and we need to be able to move that history forward if we’re going to really make a difference,” Williams said.

The COCIC Franklin County Land Bank takes rundown properties and makes them productive. The Edna is a project that has been on the list for a while.

“We decided since that meets our mission and this is something important to the community, the history is good, we decided to take it on,” Williams said.

It’s something some in the area are excited about.

“It’s great that people are putting their minds and their money to this opportunity to keep it in this area,” Polishd owner Raven Cousar said.

“I want this neighborhood to be a destination,” A Cut Above the Rest Barber Shop Owner Al Edmondson said.

Edmondson has been in the neighborhood for 32 years.

“I’ve seen it from the good, the bad, the ugly and the worse, and now I see it as progress with all the people that are now coming into the neighborhood and all the businesses are starting to want to come and be a part of this great community,” he said.

“The stories that transpired in that building are critical,” Williams said. “They act as a catalyst for people to know what happened. When you look at the history of that building, it was instrumental to the development of the community and to move the community forward. That’s the history that we really want to try to preserve and to move forward.”

The plan is to make the inside into office spaces with the COCIC Franklin County Land Bank planning to move into the Edna in the summer of 2025.