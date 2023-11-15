COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman accused of firing shots outside of a Columbus high school has been arrested and charged with felonious assault.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 24-year-old Kadaycie Blake, was arrested Tuesday after an alleged shooting that took place on Sept. 21 at Beechcroft High School in the Northgate neighborhood.

The shooting victim, a juvenile who was uninjured, contacted Columbus police the following day and told officers that she and a group of individuals were talking in a group video chat when it escalated into a verbal argument. One of the juveniles brought Blake into the discussion, and Blake reportedly threatened the people in the chat while showing a handgun.

The victim told police that she and another juvenile agreed to meet across the street from the school to fight. The victim said she was waiting in a parking lot on Sharon Woods Boulevard when she witnessed the other juvenile and Blake riding eastbound through the parking lot in a white sedan.

The court complaint stated that the suspect, while wearing a mask, pointed a gun at the victim and the group of juveniles and fired a shot in their direction. The vehicle fled the scene, heading south on Beechcroft Avenue.

The victim was able to identify the passenger as a classmate at the school. She also identified Blake, even with a mask on, due to a distinct tattoo on Blake’s arm and hand. The tattoo reportedly matched that of the suspect based on the video chat where she allegedly produced a gun.

On Wednesday, a judge issued Blake a $300,000 bond and ordered her to forfeit all firearms. The court also ordered her to steer clear of potential witnesses and the incident location.

The shooting is the second at or near the high school this calendar year. The building itself was struck by gunfire on Jan. 5 soon after it opened following its winter break.