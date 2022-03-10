COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Clintonville tattoo artist and Columbus College of Art and Design graduate received a national accolade when he won a $10,000 prize for his beer can design.

Paul Giovis, of Spiritus Tattoo on North High Street, was one of 10 artists to win the Pabst art can competition that attracted 7,000 entries nationally.

Winning the prize was a goal Giovis — who also works as a graphic designer and muralist — worked toward for many years.

“I’m excited to have won the prize,” Giovis said. “I’ve been working for it for a while. I’ve entered it four times previously.”

Now the artist is figuring out what to do next.

“I probably will put the money towards a trip or other art stuff,” he said. “It all goes into other projects. I’ve been looking for an art space and a place to do large-scale work and it might be handy towards a building. There are a couple installation pieces that I have been looking to put together.”

Giovis’ design — inspired by a goldfish with a cowboy hat tattoo that he created — will now be one of 10 designs that won a total purse of $100k.

The designs will be featured on 140 million PBR beer cans throughout the country.

