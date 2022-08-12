COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got there, a witness called from down the street and said they found a victim yelling for help after he had been shot. About 10 minutes later, CPD said a third call came in when a woman showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds in her legs.

Investigators found that someone, or multiple people, was targeting a home in the area. They had shot both the man and the woman while trying to shoot up that house, according to CPD.

CPD said the man and the woman are stable after getting treatment, and it expects both to survive their gunshot injuries. Investigators don’t have a suspect description available at this time, and don’t know if there is one or multiple suspects.

CPD asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact its Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.