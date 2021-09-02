T&A Crips member gets 30 years in racketeering conspiracy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 29-year old man who pleaded guilty to murdering a rival gang member and shooting at a potential witness has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, as prosecutors had requested.

Jonathan Dantzler, known as “Jesus” to gang members, pleaded guilty in May to the federal charges. Dantzler is already serving multiple life sentences for separate murder convictions.

Nineteen co-conspirators were indicted in 2018 for five murders:

  • Franky Tention on July 1, 2012, in the area of 431 Ellison Street;
  • William Moore on March 15, 2013;
  • Marvin Ector on December 23, 2013, on East 5th Avenue;
  • Quincy Story on January 24, 2015; and
  • Deonte Fisher on March 4, 2016.

The gang was called T&A Crips since many of its members lived near Trevitt and Atcheson streets in Columbus’ King-Lincoln District.

