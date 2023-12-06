COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health is warning the community about a sexually transmitted disease outbreak in the city.

The organization posted about a syphilis outbreak in the region and urged those who may be at risk to get tested.

“There’s a syphilis outbreak. Get tested and make sure your STI testing includes a syphilis test,” the organization posted to its Instagram page.

Syphilis is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact, and symptoms usually present as small sores that don’t hurt or a rash that doesn’t itch, Columbus Public Health said on the city’s website. Antibiotics can cure syphilis, but if left untreated, it can cause long-term damage to a patient’s heart, brain, and nervous system.

Columbus Public Health urges those who think they may have been exposed to the disease to contact their doctor for testing. CPH offers sexual health clinics and testing; information can be found by clicking here.