COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This bakes us smile: a festival celebrating the best sweet treats in central Ohio is back this weekend.

The festival is returning for several sessions from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Courtesy Photo/Sweet Treats Dessert Festival)

Returning for the seventh year, the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival is running for several sessions at the Municipal Light Plant from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy, pretzels, and more.

The event is broken up on Saturday into three sessions: an early bird session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for $25, a second session from noon to 1:30 p.m. for $20, and a third session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. also for $20.

Lina Del Love Creations will be on-site selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered pretzels, whose menu features brownie batter, strawberry shortcake, lemon bar, and pumpkin spice pretzels. Graeter’s Ice Cream is serving at Saturday’s festival, along with a local shop known for its ice cream sandwiches, S’Wich Social.

Specializing in Greek pastries, Stella M Baklava will be at the festival offering Baklava brownies. In addition, J’s Sweets Treats will have chocolate cake and vanilla cupcakes, 3rd & Spoon will be offering edible cookie dough and Northing Bundt Cakes will be serving bundtinis.

Guests can spin a prize wheel from Plenty O’Cookies, a local business specializing in elaborate cookies made by Columbus drag queen Plenty O’Smiles. Festival-goers can also peruse local vendors from candles from Blue Ridge Mountain Candle Co. and coffee from Black Kahawa Coffee to your next read from Prologue Bookshop.

View the full list of bakers and vendors at this Saturday’s festival and purchase tickets online here.