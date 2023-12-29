PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A fifth person has fallen victim to a string of swatting calls that have targeted current or former Republican state lawmakers.

State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) released a Friday statement that revealed he had been the victim of a swatting incident at his home. The announcement came after at least four other current or former Republican lawmakers from Ohio reported similar incidents within the span of days.

“This afternoon I was contacted by the Perrysburg Police Department after their dispatch received communication indicating an individual has been shot at our residence,” Ghanbari said. “This false report prompted a response by law enforcement officers who arrived on scene and swiftly cleared our home.”

Other Republicans targeted by the swatting incidents include state representative Kevin Miller, state Sen. Andrew Brenner, Vice President of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and former state Representative Rick Carfagna, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

An active investigation into the incident is underway, Ghanbari said.