Shooting suspect in custody following barricade incident in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A suspect wanted in a shooting has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a home, prompting a response from Columbus SWAT.

According to police, the suspect of a shooting on South High Street ran into a home on the 1800 block of South Fourth Street and barricaded himself in the home.

Officers at the scene are working to have the man come out of the home quietly.

The man initially told police there were other people inside the house with him. Police said two people were inside the home when the man barricaded himself inside: one of them got out of the house immediately while the second was released a short time later.

Columbus police are unsure of their relationship with the suspect.

People in surrounding homes have been evacuated, police said.

Police said they know who the suspect is and that he has threatened suicide by cop previously.

The initial shooting took place on the 1600 block of South High Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. The male victim in that incident was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.