SWAT arrests man suspected of Valdez homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police’s SWAT unit arrested and charged on Monday Joshua D. Polk, 26, of Ranchwood Drive, for the murder of George G. Valdez.

George G. Valdez, 22, died on June 12, 2021 at about 10:43 p.m. after he was found shot in the 600 block of Kingsford Drive.

Medics took Valdez to Grant Hospital in critical life threatening condition where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m., according to a Columbus Police media release.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 89th homicide in Columbus, Ohio in Calendar Year 2021.