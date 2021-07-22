SWAT arrests man suspected of Valdez homicide

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Joshua D. Polk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police’s SWAT unit arrested and charged on Monday Joshua D. Polk, 26, of Ranchwood Drive, for the murder of George G. Valdez.

George G. Valdez, 22, died on June 12, 2021 at about 10:43 p.m. after he was found shot in the 600 block of Kingsford Drive.

Medics took Valdez to Grant Hospital in critical life threatening condition where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m., according to a Columbus Police media release.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 89th homicide in Columbus, Ohio in Calendar Year 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Football Field of Dreams brings Central Ohio teams to a local Chillicothe farm

Better Call Four

Newlyweds who required wedding guests to be vaccinated got to ask Biden question at Ohio town hall

FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus newlyweds invited to ask President Biden question at CNN Townhall

Girl dies in produce stand accident in Lithopolis, mother in critical condition

First at Four: southwest Franklin Co. shooting

More Local News