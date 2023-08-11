For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in which a COTA bus was struck.

According to the Division of Police, felony assault detectives are trying to locate a white SUV or individuals who rode in the vehicle during a shooting that took place Aug. 8. The shooting occurred at 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in South Linden.

Columbus police are searching for a white SUV believed to be involved in shooting at a COTA bus. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

A Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was hit several times by gunfire, with at least one bullet striking the bus’s windshield, narrowly missing the driver. A house near the scene was also hit by stray bullets.

Police believe the SUV is a white Mazda with possible damage or discoloration on the right front fender. It is also missing a license plate.

CPD is asking that anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-5397 or email ahowe@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).