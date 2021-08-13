Suspicious person outside elementary school in Genoa Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police have received a call about a suspicious person outside of Alcott Elementary school on Thursday, at 5:30 p.m.

The police interviewed three young boys who said a boy, about aged 14, followed them to a playground where he exposed himself and asked them to touch him, police said in a media release.

The children went home and told their parents.

The boy rode a purple bike with a white helmet. Police are looking at security cameral from the school.

If anyone has any information that may help police identify this suspect please call us at 614-568-2060 Chief Steve Gammill, the media release concluded.

