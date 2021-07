COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death on the 4600 block of Sawmill Rd.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8 Saturday night and say they found the body of a man when they arrived.

Medics also responded to the call and pronounced the man dead at 8:04 p.m.

Police are treating the death as suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).