COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home.

Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was dead.

Calling the circumstances around the body suspicious, CPD sent investigators from its homicide unit to the home. As of Monday evening, they were still working to identify the body. Police did not release any other details about the situation with the body. CPD said they would share more information after the coroner identifies the cause of the person’s death.