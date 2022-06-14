COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have filed arrest warrants for two men wanted on murder charges in connecting with a September 2021 shooting.

Police have filed arrest warrants for Tahir M. Said, 20, and Hanut B. Abdulle, 19, in connection with the shooting death of Bryce K. Persang on Sept. 17.

Persang was found in the passenger seat of a Honda Fit with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short while later.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.