ABOVE: A previous report on Marissa Jones and her family.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Tuesday the arrests of all five suspects in a gas station shooting in September that left a 33-year-old woman severely injured.

Columbus police said those arrested are:

Jawara K. Scott, 20

A 17-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy

A 16-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl

All five have been charged with felonious assault. Scott and one of the juveniles had been arrested previously.

According to police, the shooting took place on Sept. 21 at 2:01 a.m. at a gas station on the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. At the scene, officers found 33-year-old Marissa Jones suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Jones was with a friend getting a few things at the gas station and as a group of people tried to rob them, Jones was shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Courtesy Photos/Columbus Division of Police

Last week, the lead detective in the case, Det. Jeremy Niederkohr, visited Jones in the hospital.

“She can’t move, she can’t talk, but I noticed a tear come rolling down her eye,” he said. “That tells me she understood.”

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects unless they are being sought by the police and are considered dangerous or they are charged as adults.