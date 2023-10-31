COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men accused of a 2021 deadly shooting in west Columbus have yet to be arrested and authorities believe they may have left the United States.

Bryce Persang, 24, was killed on Sept. 16, 2021. Columbus police found him in the 5500 block of Floral Circle South at about 5:42 p.m. Persang had been shot to death inside a vehicle, and police later identified the two suspects: Tahir Said and Hanut Abdulle.

More than two years after Persang’s death, both Said and Abdulle have yet to be arrested which has led to the U.S. Marshals Service partnering with CPD to find them. “This case is still very important to us,” said Marshal Michael Black of the Southern District of Ohio. “We remain in contact with this individual’s mother and we’ve ensured her we are going to continue to pursue these individuals and attempt to bring her some sort of relief by bringing these two to justice.”

Last September, NBC4’s Eric Halperin spoke with Persang’s mother Katherine, who continues looking for justice in her son’s death.

“If you needed him, he would show up or he would stay on the phone with you,” Katherine Persang said. “Whatever it was you needed, he made himself available.”

U.S. Marshals Service said they believe Said and Abdulle have left the United States but since both were born in the USA, there is a chance they will return. Authorities say anyone who is helping them avoid arrest could have charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service asked anyone with information on Said and Abdulle’s whereabouts to share by clicking here. All tips can be made anonymously.