COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Suspects are in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Wrexham Avenue at 4:08 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The 19-year-old victim was found and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspects were detained, but charges were unable to be filed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 614-645-4141.