COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy received plaudits from the department after he spotted an alleged thief underneath a truck in southwest Columbus in the middle of the night.

The deputy on patrol at 2:00 a.m. on July 13 spotted a man underneath a pickup truck at the 500 block of Industrial Mile Road, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. In the report’s statement of fact, the deputy noted this appeared to be unusual behavior as he often doesn’t see people at that time, noticed the man was alone and concealing himself as he drove his patrol car past him.

The deputy then exited his vehicle as the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Timothy Scott, continued to move behind the truck to hide. Scott was then arrested after verbal commands from the deputy, who later found a battery-operated saw underneath the truck that was used to cut through a pipe.

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott has been charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.