COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting another man dead inside a north Columbus restaurant has been charged in a second shooting.

Jesus Armando Tajeda-Castro, 18, of Columbus, has been charged in the March 6 shooting that left two people injured on the northeast side of the city.

According to Columbus police, Tajeda-Castro is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Marshawn Davis inside the Roosters restaurant on the city’s north side on Feb. 18. Tejada-Castro was arrested and charged with that shooting on Thursday, March 10.

Columbus police said Tajeda-Castro will be charged with two counts of felonious assault for the March 6 shooting.

Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 4:48 p.m. on March 6, where they found two victims — a 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old man — suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the second was taken in stable condition at the time of the shooting. Their current conditions have not been released by police.

Tajeda-Castro remains in jail in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting.