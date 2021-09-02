Suspected robbery leads to physical fight with Menards security officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An alleged robbery at Menards led to a physical fight between two store officers and two robbery suspects who had allegedly grabbed several items without paying.

Columbus police say it happened at the Menards at 1805 Morse Rd. on Monday, August 30.

Two suspects entered the store around 11:15 a.m. and allegedly grabbed several items before leaving through the Garden Center.

Store surveillance photos.

Police say a loss prevention officer approached the suspects and the confrontation turned physical. A Menards security officer tried to assist, according to police, and was bitten in the arm. The officers managed to recover the allegedly stolen items, then the suspects took off in a gray truck.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

