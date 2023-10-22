For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance in finding a man’s killer, who has been on the run for eight years.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, an unknown suspect remains on the loose after the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Shueyb Abukar, who was exiting a Golden Corral restaurant, formerly on West Dublin Granville Road near Dublin.

Police say that on Oct. 23, 2015, Abukar and his family were leaving the restaurant when a man attempted to rob the couple. The suspect then shot Abukar in the parking lot, in front of his wife and six children, then fled the scene to a nearby car which was driven by an additional suspect. The two suspects drove off in a tan, four-door sedan.

Abukar was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Abukar’s wife, Amal Mohamed, recalled a year later that she asked the gunman, “Why did you do it?”

Though Columbus police released surveillance photos from the time of the shooting, no arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to submit a tip.