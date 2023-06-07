COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are looking for a man they identified as a suspect in a May fatal shooting in a northeast Columbus neighborhood.

On May 12, officers were called to the 1000 block of Atcheson Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. and found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to Grant Medical Center, where 28-year-old Javon Carter was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

Charles Calaway_mugshot (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital in stable condition. According to police, surveillance video showed a suspect, whom police identified as Charles Calaway, retrieving a gun from a car parked in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue. Police said Calaway waited for Carter and the other man to exit a store and shot them.

Calaway is wanted for one count of murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect. Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.

One suspect in this case, 32-year-old Davon Robinson, was arrested and charged with murder.