COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect believed to have shot and killed a 32-year-old man in East Linden on Friday.

Robert Martin-Sydnor, 28, has been charged in the murder of Rapheal Jones, 32, after the two were seen arguing before Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Authorities responded to the 1900 block of Denune Avenue at 1:39 p.m. on Friday after report of a shooting. Officers located Jones before he was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m.

Authorities said Martin-Sydnor pulled out a gun while the two were arguing and shot Jones. Martin-Sydnor was last seen running from the scene, possibly carrying a backpack that belonged to Jones.

Martin-Sydnor was living in an inoperable car parked near the scene, Columbus police said. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4196.