Suspect wanted in connection with two killings arrested in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The suspect in two killings in the Columbus area was arrested in Coshocton Wednesday.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the Coshocton County Special Response Team and detectives from the Columbus and Westerville police departments executed a search warrant on the 700 block of Elm Street in Coshocton.

Police found the male suspect and he was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is wanted in connection with a killing in Columbus and a killing in Westerville.

The investigation is being handled by the Columbus and Westerville police departments.