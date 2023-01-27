COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man caught on video robbing a bank in Columbus’ Westmoor neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, surveillance video at the Chase Bank at 3100 W. Broad St. showed a man giving a bank teller a “threatening demand note for money,” according to Columbus police. The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash from the register, and the suspect left with the cash and note in hand.

The suspect, shown below in surveillance stills provided by Columbus police, was last seen running east away from the bank.

A suspected bank robber caught on surveillance footage outside a Chase Bank on West Broad Street Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A suspected bank robber caught on surveillance footage at a Chase Bank on West Broad Street Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The Columbus Division of Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact its Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or submit anonymous tips to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.