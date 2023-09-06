For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three more suspects have been named in a fatal shooting that took place at a north Columbus Dairy Queen in late August.

Columbus police said it has two more suspects in custody and one remains at large, bringing the total number of suspects to five in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nathaniel Joe-Summerall on Aug. 26 on the 1500 block of Schrock Road.

Currently in custody are two 14-year-old boys, who joined previously arrested Mehki Lewis, 18, and Kiyaire Blow, 20. Police arrested both boys Tuesday and charged them with murder. Another teenager remains at large. Dreyton Lane, 16, is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted for Joe-Summerall’s murder.

NBC4 does not normally name minors who have been criminally charged, unless they are wanted by authorities. Police said Lane could be living in the Far South neighborhood.

The five suspects are accused of killing Joe-Summerall at the Dairy Queen parking lot, where police said the group gathered in the store parking lot Saturday afternoon in an apparent “planned meeting.” During the meeting, a fight broke out that led to the shooting.

Joe-Summerall, 19, was pronounced dead at about 2:30 p.m. A second shooting victim was reportedly dropped off at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Through the investigation CPD determined the second suspect was Blow. He was issued a $1 million bond in Franklin County Municipal Court on Sept. 1.

Lewis was arrested Aug. 29 after officers identified the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. He agreed to go to Columbus police headquarters for an interview, where he confessed to his involvement in the homicide, court records stated.

Lewis appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Sept. 30 and was issued a $3 million bond by Judge Jim O’Grady.