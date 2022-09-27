Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men wanted in connection with an assault earlier this month will be charged after being interviewed by Columbus police.

Police said an assault charge is pending against a 30-year-old Columbus man in connection with the Sept. 16 incident.

According to police, two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the 47-year-old victim to a business near Parsons Avenue and Williams Road at approximately 6:40 that evening.

After the victim walked away, the suspect walked towards the man, allegedly punched him twice, knocking him unconscious. Police said a second suspect, a 26-year-old man, drove the Jeep from the scene.

Both suspects provided identification and statements about the incident to Columbus police.

Charges against the second suspect have not been announced. NBC4 does not name suspects in crimes unless they are being sought by police or have been formally charged.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1433.

Photos released by police of both suspects are below.

