COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has surrendered to police to face charges related to a fatal July shooting in southwest Columbus.

Columbus police said Tuesday that Jayveyon Gravely, of Galloway, turned himself in to authorities to face a murder charge in relation to the July 8 shooting of Austin Roberts, 22.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Bairstow Court at approximately 1:31 a.m. on July 8, where they found Roberts with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Roberts was hospitalized in critical condition but died later that morning from his injuries.

Gravely is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Wednesday morning. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.