COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a suspect helped himself to two leaf blowers during a theft from a southwest Columbus store.

At about 3:23 p.m., May 11, a man entered a store in the 1600 block of Georgesville Square and grabbed two leaf blowers valued at nearly $660 before walking out of the store without paying.

The suspect loaded the leaf blowers into gold Jeep Cherokee before driving away.





Police ask anyone with information on this theft to call CPD Property Crimes / Zone Investigations Sergeant Jeff Spencer at 614-645-4474.