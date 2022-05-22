COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been filed for a second suspect in the December shooting death of a Columbus imam.

Court records state a warrant has been issued for Isaiah D. Brown-Miller, 21, of Columbus, in connection with the shooting death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam on or about Dec. 22, 2021.

Adam was originally reported missing on Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues on Dec. 24. The Franklin County Coroner’s Officer ruled Adam had been shot several times, ruling the death a homicide.

Court documents state the police investigation led to Brown-Miller being named a suspect in the robbery and kidnapping of Adam.

A second man, John Wooden Jr., was arrested and indicted in March. Wooden is facing more than 11 charges, including kidnapping, felonious assault, and murder in connection with Adam’s death. He is being held in Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Police said it appears Wooden and Adam were involved in a business transaction prior to the shooting.

Brown-Miller is facing a murder charge, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Brown-Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.