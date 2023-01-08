COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020.

Dewaun Lewis-Taylor

According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Immediately after the shooting, police said a silver Chrysler 300 was seen driving from the area, heading east on Trent Road toward Northtowne Boulevard.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest and/or indictment in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.